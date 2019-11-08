Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 16,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 307,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 29,306 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 91,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 454,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EXG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,000. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

