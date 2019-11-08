Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total transaction of $3,146,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total value of $5,173,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,475,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $40,737,808. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,615.00 price target (down previously from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark cut their price target on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,189.97.

Amazon.com stock traded down $8.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,779.28. 113,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,799. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,759.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1,840.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market cap of $893.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.48, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.75 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.