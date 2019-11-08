Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 318.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 361,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 274,816 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,791,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,382,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 134.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 98,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,524,000.

Shares of SPYD stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,473. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $39.45.

