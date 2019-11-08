Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given a $56.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price target on Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mondelez International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.29.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $51.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average is $53.76. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1,367.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mondelez International by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

