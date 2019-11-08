Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Upgraded by Capital One Financial to Overweight

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) was upgraded by Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 77.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price target on Montage Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

MR stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 27,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,914. The firm has a market cap of $171.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.87. Montage Resources has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $155.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.23 million. Montage Resources had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Montage Resources will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Montage Resources during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Montage Resources by 322.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Montage Resources by 126.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

