Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust (LON:MTU) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Plc (LON:MTU) were down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 113.70 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 115.50 ($1.51), approximately 36,763 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 13,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 38.84 and a quick ratio of 38.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 110.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 104.10. The firm has a market cap of $195.00 million and a P/E ratio of 26.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

About Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust (LON:MTU)

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (MUSCIT) is a closed-ended investment trust and investment company. The Company’s investment objective is capital appreciation through investing in small quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or traded on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) and to achieve relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index (excluding investment companies) (NSCI).

