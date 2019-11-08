Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 61 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 61 price target on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 61 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America set a CHF 60 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 51 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 62 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 50 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 57.47.

Lafargeholcim has a 1 year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1 year high of CHF 60.

