Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 47,411 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,872,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,578,000 after purchasing an additional 543,340 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GREK opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

