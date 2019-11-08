Morgan Stanley Has $817,000 Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,371 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,474,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 819,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 21.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 728,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,093,000 after acquiring an additional 127,045 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 19.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 523,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,548,000 after acquiring an additional 86,272 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.43. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $75.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $184.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.57%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $497,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 target price on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.90.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

