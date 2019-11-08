Morgan Stanley Has $825,000 Holdings in Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 330,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Tarena International worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Tarena International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,887,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 24,758 shares during the period. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tarena International stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Tarena International Inc has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tarena International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

