Morgan Stanley Has $866,000 Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of QCR worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of QCR by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of QCR by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $41.75 on Friday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.90.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. QCR had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $60.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCRH shares. ValuEngine upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens set a $45.00 target price on QCR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. QCR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

