Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 37.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,929.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,566,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750,661 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,323,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,278,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,651 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 371.8% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,258,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,701,000 after acquiring an additional 991,792 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $49,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,300. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

MS stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $49.89. The firm has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.37%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.