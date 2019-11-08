Morris A. Davis Purchases 7,350 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Director Morris A. Davis purchased 7,350 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $125,097.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AGNC opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $18.29.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.17 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 84.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 81.70%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGNC. ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2,397.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

