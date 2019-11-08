Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 129 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in Adobe by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,492 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total transaction of $809,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,255,707.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,110 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $318.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Adobe from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.88.

Adobe stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.92. The stock had a trading volume of 25,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.89 and its 200 day moving average is $284.28. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $204.95 and a one year high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

