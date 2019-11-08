Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 334.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

DUK stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.82. 1,547,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,271. The company has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $82.46 and a fifty-two week high of $97.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.74.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.08%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,325.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $409,509.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,982,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,802 shares of company stock worth $2,443,654. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

