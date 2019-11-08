Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 80.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 31.9% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 46.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 63.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $413,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,160.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $183,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $946,550. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.92. 6,643,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,860,624. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ford Motor to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

