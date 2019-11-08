Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $4,547,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 53.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 21,647 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 59.8% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 629,041 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $109,478,000 after acquiring an additional 235,309 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.15.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total value of $2,489,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,286.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $5,613,216.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,383 shares of company stock valued at $11,625,217. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.80. The company had a trading volume of 97,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,050,467. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $127.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.