Mutual Advisors LLC Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brightworth raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 30,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 39,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in General Dynamics by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $197.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen set a $202.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.66.

In related news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $6,163,178.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,820,248.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $184.89. 216,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,026. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $143.87 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

