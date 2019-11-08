Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,219,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,520,000 after buying an additional 1,026,604 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 151,028.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,168,000 after acquiring an additional 756,653 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3,262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 252,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 244,589 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,761,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 372,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 181,944 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,778. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $50.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “average” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

