Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Director Acquires $123,165.00 in Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Director John T. Henderson acquired 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,721.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $24.12. 42,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.56. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.34 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MYGN. BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 12.2% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter valued at $381,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 48,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter valued at $236,000.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.