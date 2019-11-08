National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered National Australia Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie lowered National Australia Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Australia Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

National Australia Bank stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. National Australia Bank has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

