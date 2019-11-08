National Bank Financial Downgrades Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) to Tender

National Bank Financial cut shares of Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) from an underperform rating to a tender rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PGF. CIBC reduced their price target on Pengrowth Energy from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pengrowth Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an underperform rating and set a C$0.50 price target on shares of Pengrowth Energy in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Pengrowth Energy currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of C$0.49.

Shares of TSE PGF opened at C$0.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40. Pengrowth Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 528.83, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.05.

Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$144.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pengrowth Energy will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St.

