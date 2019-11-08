National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCMI. Benchmark upped their target price on National CineMedia from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 527,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,060 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in National CineMedia by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

NCMI opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $669.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.70. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.75 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that National CineMedia will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.78%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

