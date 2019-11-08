National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Retail Properties in a research report issued on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.74. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $168.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.93 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NNN. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

NNN opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $59.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average is $54.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 76.87%.

In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $94,248.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,329.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

