National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital raised National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on National Vision in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on National Vision from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Get National Vision alerts:

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. National Vision has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $45.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.86. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). National Vision had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $429.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Vaught sold 48,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $1,463,677.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vision Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $279,255,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,303,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,433,000 after acquiring an additional 839,090 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,568,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after acquiring an additional 644,243 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in National Vision by 1,122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 516,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 473,809 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,219,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.