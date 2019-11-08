NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NCR by 1,210.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 998.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.29. 29,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,165. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.62.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. NCR had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 86.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

NCR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

In other NCR news, VP Paul Langenbahn sold 28,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $934,765.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,108.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $512,044.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,175,687 shares of company stock valued at $300,453,197. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

