Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Sells $501,100.00 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,120,453.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NBIX opened at $103.16 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 468.91, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.94.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

