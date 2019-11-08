Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NVRO. ValuEngine lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on Nevro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Nevro to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Nevro from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NVRO opened at $103.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.04 and a beta of 0.21. Nevro has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $108.20.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.27 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 41.07% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nevro will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nevro in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nevro in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nevro in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Nevro in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nevro in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.