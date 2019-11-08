Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Holdings Reduced by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Michael Todman bought 5,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 72,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,619.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

