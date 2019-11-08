NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NMIH. BidaskClub lowered shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. B. Riley raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Get NMI alerts:

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $32.00 on Friday. NMI has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. NMI had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NMI will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, insider Bradley M. Shuster sold 38,125 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,067,881.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,804.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 2,643 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $71,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 494,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,669,366 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 4.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.