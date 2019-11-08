Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $468.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of pprior $0.08-0.16.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Noodles & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Noodles & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.40.

NDLS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 483,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.73 million, a P/E ratio of 278.50 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67. Noodles & Co has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.72 million. Noodles & Co had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

