Nord/LB Analysts Give Siemens (FRA:SIE) a €114.00 Price Target

Siemens (FRA:SIE) received a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Commerzbank set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($161.63) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Monday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €120.00 ($139.53).

SIE opened at €113.82 ($132.35) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €100.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €100.21. Siemens has a 52 week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 52 week high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

