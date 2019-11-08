Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Shares of NWN opened at $64.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $73.50.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.07 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.97%.

In related news, insider Justin Palfreyman sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $34,735.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

