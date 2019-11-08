Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.04 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.76%. Novanta’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Novanta updated its Q4 guidance to $0.52-$0.54 EPS.

Shares of NOVT stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.15. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.48. Novanta has a 52 week low of $57.07 and a 52 week high of $96.31.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOVT shares. BidaskClub lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

