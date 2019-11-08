Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $40,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $194.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.95. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $196.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.06). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

In other news, insider David S. Congdon sold 30,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $4,990,126.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,351.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total transaction of $4,275,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,776.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

