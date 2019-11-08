ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Director Daryl Ostrander Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Director Daryl Ostrander sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,514.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,339. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 76.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 11.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ON. BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James raised ON Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on ON Semiconductor to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

