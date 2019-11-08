Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,004,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Open Text worth $40,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Open Text by 185.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 752,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,318,000 after acquiring an additional 488,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Open Text by 110.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,556,000 after acquiring an additional 401,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Open Text by 43.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,245,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,308,000 after acquiring an additional 374,263 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Open Text by 96.1% in the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 677,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,027,000 after acquiring an additional 332,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Open Text by 29,702.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 327,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,716,000 after acquiring an additional 326,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Pi Financial assumed coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.56. Open Text Corp has a 12 month low of $30.99 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $696.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.13 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Open Text Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

