Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Toro by 1,032.4% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 341,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,865,000 after acquiring an additional 311,601 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Toro by 6,531.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 309,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 304,443 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the second quarter valued at $17,909,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 82.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 259,955 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

NYSE TTC opened at $77.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Toro Co has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $78.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.42.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $838.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.33 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 40.52%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Toro Co will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

TTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other Toro news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 78,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $5,775,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,682 shares in the company, valued at $716,952.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 7,740 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $569,044.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,498 shares in the company, valued at $992,372.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,420 shares of company stock worth $6,825,905. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.