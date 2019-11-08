Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in South State by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of South State by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of South State by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of South State by 5,404.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South State stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.56. South State Corp has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $83.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $164.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.79 million. South State had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that South State Corp will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

SSB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of South State from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In other South State news, Director James W. Roquemore sold 4,791 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $364,834.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,767.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 8,339 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $625,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,083 shares of company stock worth $1,590,368 over the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

