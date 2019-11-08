Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,510 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on HPP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research set a $40.00 price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $42.00 price target on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In related news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,849.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 38,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $1,303,128.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,100,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

HPP stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average is $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.64. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $36.47.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.