Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 541 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.