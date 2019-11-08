Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 52.6% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 75.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.91, for a total transaction of $298,977.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,852,047.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.92, for a total transaction of $230,384.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 21,585 shares in the company, valued at $24,864,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,278 shares of company stock worth $4,969,137 over the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKL opened at $1,174.50 on Friday. Markel Co. has a one year low of $950.16 and a one year high of $1,216.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,158.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,112.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,073.67.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

