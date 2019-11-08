Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 186.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.89.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.