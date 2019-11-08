Oppenheimer Weighs in on Regal Beloit Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Regal Beloit in a report issued on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.60. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RBC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regal Beloit from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price target on Regal Beloit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Regal Beloit from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $83.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.58. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $87.31. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 311.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

