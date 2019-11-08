ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Director Acquires $86,000.00 in Stock

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Director John E. Major purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC opened at $4.54 on Friday. ORBCOMM Inc has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.85 million, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.01.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.43 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORBC. Craig Hallum upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 1,024.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 1,793.9% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

