Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.08% of Oshkosh worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 70.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 255.9% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $626,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $1,678,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,401 shares in the company, valued at $18,119,468.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,200 shares of company stock worth $5,305,248 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSK opened at $88.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oshkosh Corp has a 12 month low of $56.47 and a 12 month high of $90.50.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.29. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 13.00%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

