Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 230.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

OTIC opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.48.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,984.64% and a negative return on equity of 65.91%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Otonomy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 125,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Otonomy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in Otonomy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 194,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Otonomy by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Otonomy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

