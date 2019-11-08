Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Director Chris Temple Purchases 10,500 Shares

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Director Chris Temple bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $183,225.00.

ORCC traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,322. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at $656,000. 9.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.72.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

