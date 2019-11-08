Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 34,313 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.2% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 42,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 152,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $131.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.07. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The company has a market cap of $343.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

