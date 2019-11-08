Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ FY2020 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

OXM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.43.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $74.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average is $72.29. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $92.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.98 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.27%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,838 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $207,372.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,034.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after acquiring an additional 339,482 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,073,000 after acquiring an additional 189,885 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,619,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 190,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after acquiring an additional 96,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,405,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

